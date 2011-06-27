  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 SL-Class
5(80%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(10%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a review
See all SL-Classes for sale
List Price
$12,940
Used SL-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing Vehicle

Linda J., 03/26/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love my Mercedes, the fact that you can go from hard top to soft top in a few easy minutes. There is room for a couple of bags in the back "seat", unlike other sports cars where you don't even have room for a purse. The ride is like sitting home in your livingroom. The gas mileage on mine is 30-32 mpg on a trip. It's an all around beautiful car. I am not an engineer, but I see no improving on perfection here. I have driven them all, I wanted to before I made an educated purchase and this was the only one standing at the end of the tests, all things considered, gas mileage, comfort, style, class.

Report Abuse

Someday is Now!

Retfla2, 09/13/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have admired the Mercedes Roadster since it was a 190SL. Finally decided this was the time. I am not a sportscar person. This car is a luxury car that happens to look sporty. Perfect! Plenty of power to spare and love the handling on corners. Mercedes service has been great!

Report Abuse

"The ONE"

Petruhin, 09/07/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the car! this in my mind was the best car ever made by mercedez! its sporty, its luxury and well its gorgeous! the car drives great! the suspention is perfectly regulated for higway driving and city traffic!

Report Abuse

LUXURY 2-SEATER: Convertible limousine

geomeller, 07/12/2003
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

German solid engineering at its best. This model superseeded in 1990 the classic 106, which only lacked the power top. My car is 'Sport' version, It seems bulky, in spite of its modest dimensions. It is more of a luxury convertible 2 seater limousine then a nimble sports car. Seats are better then most American cars. Everything works with monotonous regularity - it is not an exciting car to drive, but to be seen in!

Report Abuse

It's so much fun

Bob, 07/08/2016
SL500 2dr Convertible
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Buying this car 16 year old car has been a joy. It turns heads, drives like a dream, corners likes its on rails, and the speed -- well it's breathtaking. Went out early one morning to the turnpike with the top down and my wife reading emails in the passenger seat. Got it to 105 and she didn't notice. Just a little stretch of the legs for this rocket. I'm 6' 4" and it's one the of few cars in which I'm really comfortable. Maintenance is expected and keeps her running great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SL-Classes for sale

Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles