Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Amazing Vehicle
I love my Mercedes, the fact that you can go from hard top to soft top in a few easy minutes. There is room for a couple of bags in the back "seat", unlike other sports cars where you don't even have room for a purse. The ride is like sitting home in your livingroom. The gas mileage on mine is 30-32 mpg on a trip. It's an all around beautiful car. I am not an engineer, but I see no improving on perfection here. I have driven them all, I wanted to before I made an educated purchase and this was the only one standing at the end of the tests, all things considered, gas mileage, comfort, style, class.
Someday is Now!
I have admired the Mercedes Roadster since it was a 190SL. Finally decided this was the time. I am not a sportscar person. This car is a luxury car that happens to look sporty. Perfect! Plenty of power to spare and love the handling on corners. Mercedes service has been great!
"The ONE"
This is the car! this in my mind was the best car ever made by mercedez! its sporty, its luxury and well its gorgeous! the car drives great! the suspention is perfectly regulated for higway driving and city traffic!
LUXURY 2-SEATER: Convertible limousine
German solid engineering at its best. This model superseeded in 1990 the classic 106, which only lacked the power top. My car is 'Sport' version, It seems bulky, in spite of its modest dimensions. It is more of a luxury convertible 2 seater limousine then a nimble sports car. Seats are better then most American cars. Everything works with monotonous regularity - it is not an exciting car to drive, but to be seen in!
It's so much fun
Buying this car 16 year old car has been a joy. It turns heads, drives like a dream, corners likes its on rails, and the speed -- well it's breathtaking. Went out early one morning to the turnpike with the top down and my wife reading emails in the passenger seat. Got it to 105 and she didn't notice. Just a little stretch of the legs for this rocket. I'm 6' 4" and it's one the of few cars in which I'm really comfortable. Maintenance is expected and keeps her running great.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner