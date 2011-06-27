Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight4473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • Firemist Metallic
  • Magma Red
Interior Colors
  • Shell
  • Black
  • Java
  • Ash
