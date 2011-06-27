Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 SL1 Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight4165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Red
