Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,629
|$7,530
|$8,568
|Clean
|$4,997
|$6,702
|$7,630
|Average
|$3,732
|$5,046
|$5,754
|Rough
|$2,467
|$3,390
|$3,879
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,095
|$4,623
|$5,452
|Clean
|$2,747
|$4,115
|$4,856
|Average
|$2,052
|$3,098
|$3,662
|Rough
|$1,356
|$2,081
|$2,468
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,721
|$8,546
|$10,079
|Clean
|$5,078
|$7,606
|$8,975
|Average
|$3,793
|$5,727
|$6,769
|Rough
|$2,507
|$3,847
|$4,563