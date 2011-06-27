  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 SL-Class
Overview
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.6/340.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.3 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight4455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
See SL-Class Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles