Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.5/426.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight4165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
