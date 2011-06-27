Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

AS GOOD AS IT GETS! alan , 09/12/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Had this for a year. After investing for minor items [about $3,000] it is a new car. The lines are timeless. Great performance at any speed. Rides like a magic carpet. This is one great vehicle. No regrets. Report Abuse

jjeworley33 JAMES , 05/15/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful A delight to drive. Power plus with plenty to spare. Smooth shifting auto transmission. Superb sound system with cd pack etc. A sports car with out the outlandish looks of other sports cars. Has more than enough excelleration at any speed. Holds the road with trenesous control at all speeds. Even the wife loves to drive it over her Town Car.

6 month toy duck , 02/18/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The looks this car gets are off the charts, but they come at a hefty price. I only drive my SL500 6 months a year. Therein lies the problem; already expensive cost of ownership, exacerbated by spreading the costs over only six months. That said, I still keep it, and wait for the spring to bring nice weather. The thrill of hitting the accelerator on this 300+ HP beast is beyond compare. Driving with the top down on a nice day is one of the finest auto experiences around. Then, pulling into valet parking of a crowded cafe or club is bound to stroke the ego of any redblooded American male.

1st Mercedes SL Ohio , 10/03/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive. Lately it is winning out over the Harley. The looks that you get, and the enjoyment of driving it makes it one of the best cars I've owned.