2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 4MATIC Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$114,500
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|5
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|20/28 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|23 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|442.0/618.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.1 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|384 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|Standard
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|Standard
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|208.2 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|83.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.9 in.
|Height
|59.2 in.
|Wheelbase
|126.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time
|4.9 seconds
|Turning circle
|41.9 ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Curb weight
|4,740 lbs.
|Country of final assembly
|Germany
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|42.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|Leather
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|12-way power driver seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Driver seat thigh extension
|Standard
|3 memorized driver seat settings
|Standard
|12-way power passenger seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|Standard
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Passenger seat thigh extension
|Standard
|3 memorized passenger seat settings
|Standard
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|Standard
|Ventilated driver seat
|Standard
|Ventilated passenger seat
|Standard
|Massaging
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Folding center armrest
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Lane keep assist
|Standard
|Front and rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Driver attention alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front and rear head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Brake drying
|Standard
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking preparation
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Adaptive headlights
|Standard
|Self-leveling headlights
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|Cornering lights
|Standard
|Turn signal mirrors
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front power adjustable headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|Standard
|Rear center 3-point belt
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|Engine immobilizer
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|12.8" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|Standard
|710 watts stereo output
|Standard
|15 total speakers
|Standard
|2 subwoofer(s)
|Standard
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|Standard
|Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|Standard
|Memory card slot
|Standard
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|Standard
|6 months of provided satellite radio service
|Standard
|Speed sensitive volume control
|Standard
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|1st row power glass extended moonroof
|Standard
|2nd row fixed glass moonroof
|Standard
|Hands-free entry
|Standard
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|Standard
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Automatic parking assist
|Standard
|Wireless charging
|Standard
|Adaptive cruise control
|Standard
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Overhead console with storage
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Leather and wood steering wheel
|Standard
|Dual zone front climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Extended cabin heating/cooling
|Standard
|Sun sensor
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|Standard
|Turn signal in mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Tachometer
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|Standard
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|Standard
|255/45R19 tires
|Standard
|Run flat tires
|Standard
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|Standard
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|Standard
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|Standard
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Roadside Assistance
|Standard
|Concierge Service
|Standard
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|Standard
|Destination Download
|Standard
|Mechanical Options
|E-Active Body Control
|+$6,500
|4.5-Degree Rear Axle Steering
|+$1,300
|Packages
|3D Technology Package
|+$3,000
|Night Package
|+$400
|Warmth and Comfort Package
|+$3,800
|Luxury Line
|+$0
|AMG® Line
|+$4,300
|AMG® Line
|+$0
|Interior Options
|3D Instrument Cluster
|+$1,190
|Comfort Box
|+$350
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System
|+$6,730
|Black Dotted Lines Center Console Trim
|+$300
|Metallic Mixed Look Black/Silver Center Console Trim
|+$300
|Black Crystal Look Finish Center Console Trim
|+$0
|First-Aid Kit
|+$35
|All-Season Floormats
|+$160
|Exterior Options
|21” AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$1,950
|20” AMG® Multispoke Wheels
|+$850
|19" Aero Twin 10-spoke Wheels
|+$200
|21” AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|+$1,950
|20” AMG® Multispoke Wheels in High-Gloss Black
|+$1,150
|Black Rear Spoiler
|+$500
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$160
|20" Y-Multispoke Wheels
|+$1,050
|Body-Color Rear Spoiler
|+$500
Related 2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 4MATIC info
Similar models
- Audi S8 2023
- Audi R7
- BMW 7 Series
- BMW 840I Gran Coupe
- Alpina B8 Gran Coupe
- M8 Gran Coupe
- BMW M5 Competition
- CLS 53 Amg
- BMW Alpina B7 Interior
- Audi A8
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Prelude 2000
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2015 For Sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2003 For Sale
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Toyota Corolla
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2006
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Acura RDX
- Used Jaguar XJ 2009
- Used Chrysler Aspen
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix 2005
- Used Cars in Missoula, MT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Subaru Legacy
- 2022 Tahoe
- Maserati 4 Series 2022
- 2022 GLC-Class
- 2022 Blazer
- 2022 Renegade
- 2023 Maserati Ghibli News
- Volvo XC90 2022
- 2022 Maserati Flying Spur
- 2023 Tacoma
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi A3
- BMW I4 Electric
- 2022 Mustang
- Audi A4
- E350
- 2023 Hyundai Elantra
- Genesis G80
- Mercedes C300
- Lexus Is300
- BMW 5 Series