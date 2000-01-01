Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. 2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 4MATIC Specs & Features

More about the 2023 S-Class
More about the 2023 S-Class
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$114,500
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG20/28 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)442.0/618.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.1 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower429 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionStandard
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialStandard
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
See Offers
MBUSA.COM
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Front and rear stabilizer barStandard
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length208.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors83.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.9 in.
Height59.2 in.
Wheelbase126.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity12.9 cu.ft.
Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time4.9 seconds
Turning circle41.9 ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Curb weight4,740 lbs.
Country of final assemblyGermany
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Selenite Grey Magno (matte)
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Cashmere White Magno (matte)
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carmine Red/Black, premium leather
  • Silver Grey/Black, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sienna Brown/Black, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
LeatherStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
12-way power driver seatStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Driver seat thigh extensionStandard
3 memorized driver seat settingsStandard
12-way power passenger seatStandard
Height adjustable passenger seatStandard
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Passenger seat thigh extensionStandard
3 memorized passenger seat settingsStandard
Multi-level heating driver seatStandard
Multi-level heating passenger seatStandard
Ventilated driver seatStandard
Ventilated passenger seatStandard
MassagingStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room43.8 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Folding center armrestStandard
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Lane keep assistStandard
Front and rear cross traffic alertStandard
Driver attention alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front and rear head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Brake dryingStandard
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking preparationStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Adaptive headlightsStandard
Self-leveling headlightsStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
Cornering lightsStandard
Turn signal mirrorsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front power adjustable headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsStandard
Rear center 3-point beltStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
Engine immobilizerStandard
Advertisement
Build Your S-Class
At a Glance:
  • 14 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • 4 Packages
  • $114,500starting MSRP
Build & PriceMBUSA.COM
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12.8" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
Burmester premium brand speakersStandard
710 watts stereo outputStandard
15 total speakersStandard
2 subwoofer(s)Standard
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)Standard
Android Auto/Apple CarPlayStandard
USB connectionStandard
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlStandard
Memory card slotStandard
Satellite radio satellite radioStandard
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceStandard
Speed sensitive volume controlStandard
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsStandard
1st row power glass extended moonroofStandard
2nd row fixed glass moonroofStandard
Hands-free entryStandard
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Front, side, and rear view cameraStandard
Front and rear parking sensorsStandard
Automatic parking assistStandard
Wireless chargingStandard
Adaptive cruise controlStandard
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)Standard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Overhead console with storageStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Leather and wood steering wheelStandard
Dual zone front climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ductsStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Extended cabin heating/coolingStandard
Sun sensorStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirrorStandard
Turn signal in mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
TachometerStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsStandard
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsStandard
255/45R19 tiresStandard
Run flat tiresStandard
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency ServiceStandard
Airbag Deployment NotificationStandard
Vehicle Alarm notificationStandard
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Roadside AssistanceStandard
Concierge ServiceStandard
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)Standard
Destination DownloadStandard
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
E-Active Body Control +$6,500
4.5-Degree Rear Axle Steering +$1,300
Packages
Packages
3D Technology Package +$3,000
Night Package +$400
Warmth and Comfort Package +$3,800
Luxury Line +$0
AMG® Line +$4,300
AMG® Line +$0
Interior Options
Interior Options
3D Instrument Cluster +$1,190
Comfort Box +$350
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System +$6,730
Black Dotted Lines Center Console Trim +$300
Metallic Mixed Look Black/Silver Center Console Trim +$300
Black Crystal Look Finish Center Console Trim +$0
First-Aid Kit +$35
All-Season Floormats +$160
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21” AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,950
20” AMG® Multispoke Wheels +$850
19" Aero Twin 10-spoke Wheels +$200
21” AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$1,950
20” AMG® Multispoke Wheels in High-Gloss Black +$1,150
Black Rear Spoiler +$500
Wheel Locking Bolts +$160
20" Y-Multispoke Wheels +$1,050
Body-Color Rear Spoiler +$500
Inventory

Related 2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 4MATIC info

Similar models

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars