2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$185,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/506.4 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower603 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque664 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Package +$2,250
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,150
AMG® Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$6,500
AMG® Night Package +$750
In-Car Entertainment
13 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
AMG® DRIVE UNIT +$400
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System +$6,400
AMG® Wood/Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheel +$600
AMG® Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel +$900
AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room49.5 in.
Exterior Options
20” AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Silver Wheels +$1,700
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$70
Headlamps w/Swarovski Crystal Accents +$1,750
20" AMG® Forged 10-Spoke Black Wheels +$2,200
20" AMG® Forged 10-Spoke Silver Wheels +$1,700
20” AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Black Wheels +$2,200
20" AMG® Forged Twin 5-Spoke Silver w/Black Accent Wheels +$1,700
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4817 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.6 in.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Deep Sea Blue Exclusive, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Titian Red Exclusive, premium leather
  • designo Crystal Grey/Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Espresso Exclusive, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Bengal Red/Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
