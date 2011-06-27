2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$173,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/548.6 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Torque
|664 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Driver Assistance Package
|+$2,250
|Warmth and Comfort Package
|+$1,150
|AMG® Aerodynamics Package
|+$2,850
|AMG® Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|+$6,500
|AMG® Night Package
|+$750
|In-Car Entertainment
|13 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|AMG® DRIVE UNIT
|+$400
|Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System
|+$6,400
|AMG® Wood/Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheel
|+$600
|AMG® Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|+$900
|AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|+$500
|Refrigerator Box for Rear Cabin
|+$1,100
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|20” AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Silver Wheels
|+$1,700
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|+$70
|Headlamps w/Swarovski Crystal Accents
|+$1,750
|20" AMG® Forged 10-Spoke Black Wheels
|+$2,200
|20" AMG® Forged 10-Spoke Silver Wheels
|+$1,700
|20” AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Black Wheels
|+$2,200
|20" AMG® Forged Twin 5-Spoke Silver w/Black Accent Wheels
|+$1,700
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$150
|MAGIC SKY CONTROL
|+$2,500
|Electrically Heated Windshield
|+$550
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4586 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|56.0 in.
|Length
|198.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|115.9 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
