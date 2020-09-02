The S-Class has long been Mercedes-Benz's flagship vehicle platform to showcase the company's capabilities in luxury, comfort and technology. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz has comprehensively redesigned the S-Class and looks to continue the tradition of innovation and elegance that has long defined this iconic sedan and keep it ahead of rivals such as the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Porsche Panamera.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Hybrid
|MSRP
|$110,850
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$108,823
- Engines are both powerful and efficient
- Interior blends traditional opulence with cutting-edge technology
- Silent, comfortable cabin
- Rear-wheel steering adds excellent low-speed maneuverability
- Some driver assistance options have questionable value
- The ride borders on too soft in its Comfort setting
- Completely redesigned
- Tech forward interior is dominated by a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen
- New optional road-scanning suspension provides new levels of comfort and stability
- 2021 model kicks off the seventh S-Class generation
Initially, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will offer two engine choices, both paired to a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The S 500 4Matic is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Stepping up to the S 580 4Matic gets you a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 496 hp and 516 lb-ft. We fully expect more engine options to come later, including higher-performance AMG variants, a silky smooth Maybach powerplant and perhaps some more eco-friendly hybrids too.
The new S-Class interior represents a significant shift from previous models. The broad dashboard top gives the impression that it starts at the hood before gracefully cascading down to a center console dominated by a 12.8-inch vertically oriented touchscreen. Mercedes eliminated 27 switches and buttons from the last-generation S-Class, leaving a sleek and modern cockpit. But it's one that may cause more distractions if you prefer using the touchscreen for basic audio and climate control functions.
Comfort is the absolute priority in the S-Class, but that priority isn't limited to only the driver. Every occupant enjoys a generous amount of leg- and hiproom, and if you like a built-in massage function, you're in luck — massaging front seats are standard equipment. After hours of driving, you'll likely feel no fatigue and arrive at your destination refreshed and relaxed. That is a hallmark of a truly comfortable car.
Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system was an immediate hit with us when it debuted a few years ago. This new S-Class gets an updated version with more features, but for some buyers it may also be a step backward. The tracepad found on current MBUX systems is gone, though the driver can control the system via touchscreen, voice and capacitive pads on the steering wheel. Those who favor the previous tracepad or dial controller might find the new system distracting to operate. During our time in the new S-Class, we found the new touchscreen both easy to use and fast-acting. We came to rely on both voice commands and touchscreen interactions equally to achieve our desired changes.
As expected of a luxury vehicle in this price range, the S-Class offers a full suite of safety features, plus a few other goodies. All of the optional driving aids from the last-generation S-Class are now standard. It also has the hardware needed for hands-free driving, but the system won't be activated until Mercedes is confident it's ready for public use. Once approved, the Mercedes' hands-free driving system will be available as an over-the-air update.
Interior storage for your personal effects isn't what we'd consider generous, but it should be adequate for most people. The door pockets, center armrest bin and cupholders are average in size, and there is an additional rubberized tray behind the big center screen.
With its full redesign, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class leaves no doubt that it offers one of the most technologically advanced and refined driving experiences on the market. Bristling with technology that provides not only comfort but also intense personalization as well as safety, the S-Class again sets a new standard for a luxury sedan. It might take some buyers a bit of time to adjust to the radically new interior, but our time in the new S-Class has left us deeply impressed. We can't wait to put it through our battery of expert vehicle evaluations.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $109,800
- MPG & Fuel
- 20 City / 29 Hwy / 24 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 22.1 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 429 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 384 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 208.2 in. / Height: 59.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.0 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 4610 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.9 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class:
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class reliable?
Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $109,800.
Other versions include:
- S 580 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $116,300
- S 500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $109,800
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
