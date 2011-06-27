  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 Specs & Features

More about the 2020 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$235,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.9/534.6 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Horsepower621 hp @ 4,800 rpm
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2,300 rpm
Valves36
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
AMG® Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$5,300
AMG® Exterior Night Styling Package +$750
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS +$1,950
In-Car Entertainment
1190 watts stereo outputyes
26 total speakersyes
3 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel +$500
AMG® Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel +$900
Comfort Box +$350
AMG® Wood/Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheel +$600
Refrigerator Box for Rear Cabin +$1,100
Rear-Cabin Wireless Charging +$300
CD Player in Glovebox +$130
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
Exterior Options
MAGIC SKY CONTROL +$4,950
Wheel Locks +$150
Electrically Heated Windshield +$550
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,093 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height59.0 in.
Length208.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.0 in.
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Dune Silver Metallic
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Magma Grey/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Titian Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Mahogany/Silk Beige Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
