  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Specs & Features

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560e Specs & Features

More about the 2020 S-Class
More about the 2020 S-Class
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$109,750
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower469 hp
Torque516 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves18
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Rear Seat Package +$1,700
Premium Package +$3,750
Driver Assistance Package +$2,250
AMG® Line Exterior +$5,900
designo Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue Semi-Aniline Leather Package +$6,550
designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Semi-Aniline Leather Package +$6,550
designo Silk Beige/Titanium Grey Pearl Semi-Aniline Leather Package +$6,550
Warmth and Comfort Package +$2,600
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS +$1,950
Executive Rear Seat Package +$3,500
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
13 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rear-Cabin Wireless Charging +$300
Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapter +$170
CD Player in Glovebox +$130
Rear Seat Entertainment System +$2,650
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System +$6,400
Head-Up Display +$1,100
Heated Rear Seats +$580
EASY-ADJUST Front Head Restraints +$250
Power Outboard Rear Seats w/Memory +$1,515
Heated Wood/Leather Steering Wheel +$250
Exclusive Trim +$950
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locks +$150
20" Multispoke Wheels +$1,270
20” AMG® 10-Spoke Wheels +$750
20” Triple 5-Spoke Wheels +$1,270
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Spoiler +$500
Electrically Heated Windshield +$550
MAGIC SKY CONTROL +$4,950
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,115 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height58.9 in.
Length206.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dune Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Mahogany/Silk Beige Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Titanium Grey Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560e info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates