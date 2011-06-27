  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2020 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$130,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$130,150
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower463 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$130,150
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
AMG Line Exterioryes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$130,150
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$130,150
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$130,150
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Head-Up Displayyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Refrigerator Box for Rear Cabinyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$130,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,150
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,150
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
20” AMG 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
Silver Wheel Locksyes
20" Multispoke Wheelsyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Headlamps w/Swarovski Crystal Accentsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length198.1 in.
Curb weight4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Porcelain/Deep Sea Blue Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Titian Red Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Espresso Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Espresso Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Crystal Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Run flat tiresyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$130,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$130,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

