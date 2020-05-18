Many newer rivals have tried, but none can unseat the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class as the pinnacle of luxury sedans. With an abundance of luxurious leathers and wood trim throughout, Mercedes has seemingly spared no expense in creating this powerful cruiser. A variety of body styles and engine choices makes it ideal for shoppers looking for a faultless sedan, coupe or convertible.
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65
MSRP range: $235,600
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 S-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S-Class has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Learn more
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class:
- Keyless entry, a hands-free trunklid and an automated parking system are now standard
- Part of the sixth S-Class generation introduced for 2014
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 S-Class and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 S-Class is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $235,600.
Other versions include:
- AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $235,600
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the next question is, which S-Class model is right for you? S-Class variants include AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A). For a full list of S-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
