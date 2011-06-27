  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$134,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower463 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
AMG Line Exterioryes
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room49.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
20” Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" Multispoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Headlamps w/Swarovski Crystal Accentsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length198.9 in.
Curb weight4802 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Espresso Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Espresso Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Deep Sea Blue Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Crystal Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Titian Red Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
