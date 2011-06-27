  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.9/510.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
AMG Exterior Night Styling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
video monitoryes
26 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
3 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1190 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AMG Wood/Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheelyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
AMG Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Refrigerator Box for Rear Cabinyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
20" AMG Forged Multispoke Wheels (High-Polished)yes
20” AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels (Black)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
20” AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels (Silver)yes
20" AMG Forged Twin 5-Spoke Wheels (Silver w/Black Accents)yes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
20" AMG Forged 10-Spoke Wheels (Black)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length198.9 in.
Curb weight4839 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width75.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Porcelain/Titian Red Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Deep Sea Blue Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Crystal Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Bengal Red/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Espresso Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
