2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$232,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.9/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUSyes
AMG Exterior Night Styling Packageyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
video monitoryes
26 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
3 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1190 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AMG Wood/Nappa Leather Performance Steering Wheelyes
Rear-Cabin Wireless Chargingyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
AMG Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
CD Player in Gloveboxyes
Refrigerator Box for Rear Cabinyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
20" AMG Forged Multispoke Wheels (High-Polished)yes
20” AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels (Black)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
20” AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels (Silver)yes
20" AMG Forged Twin 5-Spoke Wheels (Silver w/Black Accents)yes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
20" AMG Forged 10-Spoke Wheels (Black)yes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.3 cu.ft.
Length208.5 in.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height59.0 in.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dune Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Cashmere White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Mahogany/Silk Beige Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Deep Sea Blue Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Titanium Grey Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

