2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
2019 Mercedes S 450 problems
A month ago I traded in my 2015 S 550 for a 2019 S 450, my 4th S Class and our 7th Benz. It has already been in the shop twice -- the nav system can not find certain mature house numbers and zip codes and the onboard owner's manual does not open. The folding mirrors have failed to fold twice when the doors are locked. The Merecedes shop keeps talking about software upgrades which makes me wonder if all 2019 S Class cars have these problems, or only mine. I have sent e-mails to Mereceds-Benz Germany, who says that the responsibility is with MBUSA, and MBUSA armwaves saying the car has a warranty. If the Mercedes shop is unable to fix the car the warranty is useless. Not what one would expect from a company that brags "Das Beste oder nichts". After six visits to the shop the nav system is dysfunctional. I recently checked a 2019 CLS 450 --- same problem with the nav system as on my S 450. My 2019 S 450 also developed a problem with the Easy Entry/Exit system. The steering wheel no longer moves up or down. The shop fixed it but the fix did not last long.
never in 21 yrs given MB less than 5 stars, but...
I guess every maker has a bad year. I think it’s MB’s turn. I’ve had this new 2019 S560 4matic sedan 5 months, and all 5, battled operational and technology issues, PLUS, a dealer who has REFUSED to fix the car! And MBUSA has refused to get in the middle. The car will not shift - 3 times in one day, it’s confused, won’t shift into park, and the shifter operates the NAV screen! I felt like I was being taken over by a machine in Terminator and my car was rebelling. Many technology issues, such as not using a contact for directions - it tells me info is missing, even though it’s there. Won’t load all my contacts (yes, I’ve done everything all the books and MB says), my doors suddenly won’t unlock and I have the key fob. All except technology failures, are intermittent but enough I can not trust the car again. It doesn’t help the dealer actually refused to take the car, won’t send anyone to view the problems so I can create them, MB executive relations won’t get in the middle, and I’m stuck with a car I rightly can’t trust to drive.
Very high Tech
Software updates are needed to keep car running smoothly, like a computer on wheels.
