2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
What’s new
- A new S 560e plug-in hybrid debuts
- Voice commands can now control some vehicle systems
- Part of the sixth S-Class generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Ample power with any engine choice
- Opulent interior with plenty of customization options
- A smooth ride no matter what the road surface
- Silent cabin that insulates occupants from the outside world
- Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
- Some driver assistance options have questionable value
Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Mercedes-Benz updated the S-Class last year in a move to keep this luxury coupe current with its competitors. But really, the S-Class would have remained a top pick without any changes. It's just that good.
Every Mercedes S-Class delivers a world-class blend of engineering, technology and luxury that permeates everything from the suspension to the seats. Mercedes also takes the additional step of offering coupe and convertible body styles in addition to the traditional sedan. Why get a version that costs more and seats fewer people? Maybe it's the handsome design. Maybe it's the on-road elegance. Or maybe it's the statement a large and impractical but glorious two-door car makes.
The only charge we can level at the superlative S-Class, which prioritizes passenger comfort like none in its class, is that the value of some of its driver assistance features and options are questionable, if not outright gimmicky. Its odd hand-waving gesture touchscreen control comes to mind.
But as Benz's flagship technology showcase, from which many features eventually flow to more mainstream models such as the C-Class, we can forgive the S-Class a few frivolities now and then. It remains one of the world's premier luxury automobiles.
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupe seats four and comes in three trim levels: S 560, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65.
The S 560 comes with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (463 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features include 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, an air-ride adaptive suspension, keyless ignition, and soft-close doors. Inside, you get a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with memory functions, and an air fragrancer.
Tech features include a wireless charging pad, dual 12.3-inch displays with Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. The S-Class also offers remote control over some features via a smartphone app.
Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive high beams, and a drowsy driver warning system. An automated parking system is also included.
Naturally, options abound that solidify the S-Class' luxury status. The Premium package, for example, includes multicontour ventilated front seats with massage function and a surround-view camera. The Warmth and Comfort package adds a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated power-adjustable rear seats with memory functions, and heated front and rear armrests.
If safety is a priority, the Driver Assistance package bundles a wide assortment of advanced driver safety aids including adaptive cruise control and semi-automated steering and lane change features.
Other add-ons include 20-inch wheels, Magic Sky Control (dimming tint for the sunroof), a head-up display, a night-vision camera, a refrigerated rear compartment, a heated steering wheel, a heated windshield, headlights with Swarovski crystal accents, and a 26-speaker premium Burmester audio system.
The AMG S 63 has a sportier take on two-door luxury, adding more power from the same 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 664 lb-ft of torque), while the AMG S 65 ups the ante with still more power from a turbocharged V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft), put to the pavement through a seven-speed automatic transmission and the rear wheels only. AMG models include many of the previously mentioned options as standard equipment.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Features & Specs
|AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$169,450
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG S 65 2dr Coupe
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$241,450
|MPG
|13 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|621 hp @ 4800 rpm
|S 560 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$125,950
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|463 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and will automatically steer around it if there's adequate space.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. BMW 7 Series
There's no winner or loser here. Both the BMW and the Benz are exceptional luxury cars, and you wouldn't regret owning either one. In the broadest sense, you get the BMW because you occasionally want to attack that empty country back road and feel the 7 Series hold the line like Toto. With its lighter weight and balanced handling, the 7 Series is a sharper instrument through the curves and corners than the Benz — but only just. Put the Benz in Sport mode and it's also remarkably unflappable. At this level, it really comes down to price (the BMW starts slightly less), brand preference and trunk space, which the BMW has more of.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Audi A8
The A8 may always struggle to dethrone either the S-Class or the 7 Series, but it hardly matters. The big Audi blends some of the best traits of its primary rivals, including cutting-edge infotainment and connected tech, an impeccably crafted interior, and remarkable steering and handling aided by standard all-wheel drive. Plus its handsome exterior design is neither flashy nor sleepy but a classic design that is likely to age well. Just don't look for the A8 to haul as many golf clubs as its competitors; its trunk space is considerably smaller than the rest.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Porsche Panamera
The Panamera is a luxury sedan imitating a sport coupe, notably that notorious sport coupe from elsewhere in its family. The Porsche 911 looms large over most of Porsche's lineup today, but the Panamera is far too practical and useful to be the reserve of a daily driver or weekend toy with two tiny rear jump seats. With its hybrid body style that is equal parts hatchback and wagon, the Panamera offers excellent family utility. But that's not to say it doesn't have the 911's chops. Send it deep into some quick switchbacks and the Panamera forgets all about its size and handles like a surgical knife. The S-Class can make fun out of the curves; the Panamera can make dinner out of them.
