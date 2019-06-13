2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63
What’s new
- A new S 560e plug-in hybrid debuts
- Voice commands can now control some vehicle systems
- Part of the sixth S-Class generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Ample power with any engine choice
- Opulent interior with plenty of customization options
- A smooth ride no matter what the road surface
- Silent cabin that insulates occupants from the outside world
- Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
- Some driver assistance options have questionable value
Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
Mercedes-Benz updated the S-Class last year in a move to keep this luxury sedan current with its competitors. But really, the S-Class would have remained a top pick without any changes. It's just that good.
Last year's update included revised styling, updated tech and infotainment systems, and a slightly more affordable base trim, the S 450. The S-Class' appeal extends even further this year with the introduction of the S 560e, an all-new plug-in hybrid model. With 25 miles of electric range and some clever hybrid-only features, the S 560e will likely be a popular choice for shoppers looking to maximize fuel economy. That the S 560e will also likely qualify for carpool lane stickers in some congested cities probably doesn't hurt either.
The only charge we can level at the superlative S-Class sedan (it's also available as a coupe and convertible), which prioritizes passenger comfort like none in its class, is that the value of some of its driver assistance features and options are questionable, if not outright gimmicky. Its odd hand-waving gesture touchscreen control comes to mind.
But as Benz's technology showcase, from which many advanced features eventually flow to mainstream models such as the C-Class, we can forgive the S-Class a few frivolities now and then. It remains one of the world's premier luxury automobiles.
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan seats five and comes in five trim levels: S 450, S 560, S 560e, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65.
The S 450 sedan comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, an air-ride adaptive suspension, keyless ignition and soft-close doors. On the inside, you get a virtual gauge cluster, leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and memory functions), an air fragrancer, and a power rear sunshade.
Tech features include a wireless charging pad, a 115-volt household power outlet, a 12.3-inch display with Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. The S-Class also offers remote control over some features via a smartphone app.
Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system.
The S 560 has a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (463 hp, 516 lb-ft), and the new S 560e comes with a turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor (469 hp, 516 lb-ft combined), but both are otherwise equipped similarly to the S 450. The S 560e does offer a few hybrid-exclusive features, including an economy mode that optimizes battery charge and climate control that can heat or cool the cabin before entry.
Naturally, there are many options to solidify the S-Class' luxury status. The Premium package, for example, includes multicontour ventilated front seats with massage function, a surround-view camera and an automated parking system. The Warmth and Comfort package adds a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated power-adjustable rear seats with memory functions, and heated front and rear armrests.
If safety is a priority, the Driver Assistance package bundles a wide assortment of advanced driver safety aids including adaptive cruise control and semi-automated steering and lane change features.
Other add-ons include a high-performance ceramic brake system, Magic Sky Control (dimming tint for the sunroof), Magic Body Control (a predictive suspension with a tilting function when cornering), a night-vision camera, a head-up display, a rear-seat wireless charging pad, and a 26-speaker premium Burmester audio system.
The AMG S 63 has a sportier take on luxury with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 664 lb-ft). A performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system is standard along with unique exterior treatments. The AMG S 65 ups the ante with a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) and is only available with rear-wheel drive. AMG models include many of the previously mentioned options as standard equipment.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|9.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.5
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control8.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess9.0
Visibility8.5
Quality8.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology9.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Features & Specs
|AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$149,550
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$169,450
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$180,100
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and will automatically steer around it if there is adequate space.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. BMW 7 Series
There's no winner or loser here. Both the BMW and the Benz are exceptional luxury cars, and you wouldn't regret owning either one. In the broadest sense, you get the BMW because you occasionally want to attack that empty country back road and feel the 7 Series hold the line like Toto. With its lighter weight and balanced handling, the 7 Series is a sharper instrument through the curves and corners than the Benz — but only just. Put the Benz in Sport mode and it's also remarkably unflappable. At this level, it really comes down to price (the BMW starts slightly less), brand preference and trunk space, which the BMW has more of.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Audi A8
The A8 may always struggle to dethrone either the S-Class or the 7 Series, but it hardly matters. The big Audi blends some of the best traits of its primary rivals, including cutting-edge infotainment and connected tech, an impeccably crafted interior, and remarkable steering and handling aided by standard all-wheel drive. Plus its handsome exterior design is neither flashy nor sleepy but a classic design that is likely to age well. Just don't look for the A8 to haul as many golf clubs as its competitors; its trunk space is considerably smaller than the rest.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Porsche Panamera
The Panamera is a luxury sedan imitating a sport coupe, notably that notorious sport coupe from elsewhere in its family. The Porsche 911 looms large over most of Porsche's lineup today, but the Panamera is far too practical and useful to be the reserve of a daily driver or weekend toy with two tiny rear jump seats. With its hybrid body style that is equal parts hatchback and wagon, the Panamera offers excellent family utility. But that's not to say it doesn't have the 911's chops. Send it deep into some quick switchbacks and the Panamera forgets all about its size and handles like a surgical knife. The S-Class can make fun out of the curves; the Panamera can make dinner out of them.
