Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$164,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Torque664 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$164,750
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG Exterior Night Styling Packageyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$164,750
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
60 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$164,750
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$164,750
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$164,750
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
SPLITVIEW Front-seat Entertainment Systemyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Refrigerator in Rear Center Compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$164,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$164,750
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear leg room43.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$164,750
20" AMG Forged 10-Spoke (Silver)yes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG 10-Spokeyes
Electrically Heated Windshieldyes
20" AMG Forged 10-Spoke (Black)yes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Headlamps w/Swarovski Crystal Accentsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length198.6 in.
Curb weight4678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Exterior Colors
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey (Matte Finish)
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White (Matte Finish)
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Exclusive Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Exclusive Crystal Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Exclusive Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Exclusive Saddle Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Exclusive Porcelain/Deep Sea Blue Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Exclusive Porcelain/Espresso Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Espresso Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$164,750
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$164,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$164,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles