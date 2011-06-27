  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2016 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$234,050
See S-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$234,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$234,050
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUSyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$234,050
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1540 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
24 total speakersyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
3 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$234,050
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$234,050
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Refrigerator in Rear Center Compartmentyes
Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholsteryyes
Exclusive Trimyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
SPLITVIEWyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$234,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$234,050
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$234,050
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length198.6 in.
Curb weight4839 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White (Matte Finish)
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey (Matte Finish)
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Bengal Red/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Crystal Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Espresso Brown Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$234,050
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$234,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$234,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See S-Class Inventory

Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles