Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 600 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$166,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque612 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower523 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Executive Rear Seat Package PLUSyes
In-Car Entertainment
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1540 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
24 total speakersyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
3 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Comfort Boxyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Refrigerator in Rear Center Compartmentyes
SPLITVIEWyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear leg room43.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Rear Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Heated Windshieldyes
20" 5-Spoke Wheelyes
20" Multispoke Wheelyes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Length206.5 in.
Curb weight5038 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey (Matte Finish)
  • designo Magno Cashmere White (Matte Finish)
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Silk Beige/Titanium Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline Leather, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Deep Sea Blue/Silk Beige designo Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline Leather, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Titanium Grey Pearl Semi-Aniline Exclusive Leather, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Semi-Aniline Exclusive Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Run flat tiresyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
