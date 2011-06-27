Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/506.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|449 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Edition 1 Package
|yes
|Warmth & Comfort Package
|yes
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Refrigerator in Rear Center Compartment
|yes
|Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Exclusive Trim
|yes
|Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System
|yes
|SPLITVIEW
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|18" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Wheel
|yes
|MAGIC SKY CONTROL w/Sunshade
|yes
|20" Multispoke Wheels
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|yes
|20" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheel
|yes
|19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheel
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|197.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4707 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|Wheel base
|115.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Run flat tires
|yes
|275/40R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$119,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
