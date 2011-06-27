Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$119,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower449 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Edition 1 Packageyes
Warmth & Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Refrigerator in Rear Center Compartmentyes
Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholsteryyes
Exclusive Trimyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
SPLITVIEWyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Heated Windshieldyes
18" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" 5-Spoke Wheelyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROL w/Sunshadeyes
20" Multispoke Wheelsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
20" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheelyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length197.9 in.
Curb weight4707 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Anthracite Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey (Matte Finish)
  • designo Magno Cashmere White (Matte Finish)
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Silk Beige/Titanium Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline Leather, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Exclusive Semi-Aniline Leather, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Deep-Sea Blue Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Deep Sea Blue/Silk Beige designo Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Bengal Red/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Crystal Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
