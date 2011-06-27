Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Rough start to a great ride jlightfoot , 12/21/2011 40 of 40 people found this review helpful At 570 miles the pulley on the alternator wore a hole in the bottom radiator hose. I was 450 miles from home in west Texas. The dealership took a hose off a new car on the showroom floor to get me on the road, however it turned out the water pump had an incorrectly formed flange. The nearest water pump was 10 days away in Germany. They rented me a car to finish my journey. Once the new water pump came in and the old one was replaced the dealer I bought the car from in Dallas sent a truck 250 miles west to pick up the repaired vehicle, haul it 450 miles back east to my driveway. The service was incredible and Mercedes has my highest praise. Just returned from a 2,000 mile trip to Minnesota. Report Abuse

Serenity Now yossarian7 , 03/17/2015 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I recently traded in a 2011 BMW 535ix, which I found to be one of the most uncomfortable cars I have ever owned, on a 2013 S550, which is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. The car is absolute serenity to drive. No wind noise; no engine noise; no tire noise. The V8 is 430hp/520lb-ft of pure butter. Sure, the car is big and heavy, but it carries its heft very well and it does not claim to be the ultimate driving machine (whereas the BMW did, and it was far from it). The S550's adaptive air suspension is more butter, and it keeps the car stable and level, even during spirited driving. Report Abuse

Probably the best sedan I have driven! Hands down Peter , 01/16/2019 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Easy to see the attention to detail in every aspect of the 2012 S550 sedan. From the beautiful roomy interior design to the smooth powerful performance of the V8 engine. This car stands alone form other luxury sedans like BMW and Audi. Mercedes has the most beautiful paint finish on the high end sedans, deep luster and quality that stands out from the rest. Can’t think of owning anything less! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Just purchased a previously-owned 2012 S550 Don , 09/02/2019 S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful What a fine machine. I had a 1999 S320 that was a fabulous car. I totaled it in an accident; just with an embankment, no other cars, and no one was injured. Thus I was forced to get a replacement. Wow! This 2012 S550 does the job. I have now taken it on some long drives. The technology is great, the ride stupendous, and all indications are that it is an extremely reliable vehicle. Check back with me in ten year. I buy to keep! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse