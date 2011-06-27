  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$201,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower604 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$201,150
600 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$201,150
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Wood/Premium Leather Steering Wheelyes
Light Poplar Brown Wood Trimyes
Burl Walnut Wood Trimyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber/Black Piano Lacqueryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$201,150
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,150
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Diamond White Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5061 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length206.5 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Majestic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Savanna/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$201,150
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$201,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$201,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
