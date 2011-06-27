  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 S-Class
5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale
List Price Range
$12,995 - $18,995
Used S-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love what you drive...and I love the S550

minh tran, 05/19/2016
S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
64 of 64 people found this review helpful

For the 2010, everything you need (and then some) is included in this car. Engine is strong and accelerating with ease. The ride is quiet and smooth. Sport mode brings the car back alive with both acceleration and handling. Only downside for me is bluetooth: voice only and no music streaming Updates: i got the car 2.5 years ago with 50k miles and it is now 127k miles... still run smooth as the day I got it. Cost abit for maint though. Her’s what I spent $3400 for 4 shocks...all went dead around 105k miles and the car was sagging 2 set of tires aound $2500 total Oild change every 7k miles with full synthentic ( $115x 10 = $1,150). I bought the oil and filter and have a mechanic close to where I live change and top off fluids and rotate tires 2 alignments (one paid for by Mercedes, the other one is $99) so just say $100 since labor only nonparts A brandnew windshield - $100 deductible Water pump and belt = $600 So all maint is about $8,000 not too bad for a S550 Now this the part that it will shock you Fuel/gas = almost $15,000 but I did drive over 75,000 miles so about 30,800 miles a year... It’s a nice car to drive but as you can see, cost about $23,000 to maintain it if you drive as much as I do. Hope this realistic review helps ya ... Gas is about

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Exellent vehicle

Bob Whalen, 05/29/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This car seems like it was pulled straight out of the autobahn, fast but comfortable. Test drove the 7 series, Maserati Quaduellete, and Porsche Pannera, none of which could nearly compare. I commute between Miami and Tampa every day, and this car is simply unbelievable. Beware though- Sometimes I forget in a American highway and not in the autobahn and find myself doing 130 something in a 75 zone. The rides THAT good.

Report Abuse

It does not get any better than this!

ben makowski, 01/16/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

traded 08 S550 4matic, third S class in a row and I have to honestly say, they just keep improving! The lighting on the 10 is very...well 2010! I think for the money you can not honestly buy a better car at this price point. If you can afford BUY IT!

Report Abuse

Elegant Confidence

Chuck S., 11/04/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My eighth S-Class, the 2010 S550 is a marvel. Once you master the flush switches and COMAND options, you are piloting the most confident car on the planet. And it inures you into its confidence. The interior is elegant, sophisticated and beautiful. I have the black premium leather and select the Polar blue ambient lighting and it's a marvel to me even after 3 months. The Distronic PLUS reduces you driving to steering only, if you allow it. It all works as stated. The LED lighting front and rear was designed to be functional as one would expect; but also designed to make a statement that shows off Mercedes-Benz style. I have 9,800 miles on my car, and there has not been a single problem .

Report Abuse

Best Mercedes yet

WD, 10/29/2010
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I've owned BMW, Lexus, Jags, Porsche and this is my third Mercedes. This summer I sold my 2007 CLS 550. I loved the CLS with a few exceptions. The trunk was too small and I could never figure out how to change the clock (I'm pretty computer savvy). The 2010 S 550 is very different. The trunk is huge ( a lot of room for a golf bag). The Command controller is the silver round nob you see in the photos on the console ( I call it the joy stick) and if you fiddle with it for about an hour you can work almost everything in this car. Changing the clock takes about 20 seconds. The S 550 is beautiful, functional and comfortable in every way. How could it be any better? I can not wait to see the new MB.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale

Related Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles