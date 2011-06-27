Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
600 watts stereo outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Curb weight4665 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • designo Mystic White
  • Black
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Andorite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Beige, premium leather
  • designo Corteccia Grey, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • designo Armagnac Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
