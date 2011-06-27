  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2007 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/499.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Curb weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Flint Grey
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Mystic White
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Andorite Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • designo Porcelain Beige
  • designo Corteccia Grey
  • designo Armagnac Brown
  • Savana/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Savana/Cashmere, leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/45R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
