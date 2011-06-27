  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2007 S-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower604 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Curb weight5035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.6 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Flint Grey
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • designo Mystic White
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Andorite Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • designo Porcelain Beige
  • designo Corteccia Grey
  • designo Armagnac Brown
  • Black, premium leather
  • Savana/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
