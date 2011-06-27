  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$114,000
See S-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$114,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.8/487.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Torque391 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$114,000
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$114,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$114,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$114,000
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room59.4 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Length203.1 in.
Curb weight4488 lbs.
Gross weight5248 lbs.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Exterior Colors
  • Horizon Blue
  • Desert Silver
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Glacier White
  • Designo Mocha Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Black Opal
  • Black
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Aspen Green
  • Tectite Gray
  • Midnight Blue
  • Almandine Black
  • Obisidian Black
Interior Colors
  • Java
  • Charcoal
  • Shell
  • Ash
  • Oyster
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$114,000
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/55R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$114,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$114,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See S-Class Inventory

Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles