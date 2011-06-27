Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Almandine Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Java
  • Ash
  • Charcoal
  • Oyster
