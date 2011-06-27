  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB Features & Specs

More about the 1997 S-Class
Overview
See S-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Curb weight4480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.5 in.
Wheel base119.7 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Yellowstone
See S-Class Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles