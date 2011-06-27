Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length199.4 in.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Polar White
  • Imperial Red
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
