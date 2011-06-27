Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Polar White
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
