Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length199.4 in.
Curb weight4695 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Imperial Red
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
