Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Amazing Benz!
A great car for a big person. Seating is the best in its class. Performance is there when you want it. Whisper quiet, soaks the road up. Best on the highway but slow cruises catch attention. Can be a bit wallowy but shock adjustment allows tighter handling. A very heavy car, so not typically thrown around corners, but can be. Large trunk, thirsty engine, but supremely satisfying. Very rare to see on the road. 'Slab' look does not feel outdated, especially in the coupe. Reliability is very good, but parts are pricey when required. Midrange acceleration is amazing. This is not a dragster. Great looks, super feel, quiet and extremely comfortable mean a 9.5 out of 10 for me.
500 S coupe
This is the most amazing car I have ever owned. I love the size of the interior and firm comfort of the seats. The acceleration and performance is excellent. It is even good in the snow. Mechanically it has been no problem whatsoever. Tire wear has even been minimal. I still have the car because I can not find another that tempts me more than what I have. I don't think Mercedes has been able to improve on this overall car. They've tried and failed in my opinion. This is a great one.
The very best Mercedes ever built
This is a cruiser,not a sport car! It loves highways It is as comfortable as a RR It has the best acoustic and stereo ever developed in any car It is smooth and powerful,extremely silent. Very roomy The most impressive Mercedes I have ever owned,my daily driver. To keep this beauty on the road comes with a price,do not expect a lot of back up from Mercedes since most of the parts are no longer available. When available,a single inside door panel was fractured 6100$,and on and on... In my opinion,a good car for older enthusiastic Mercedes's lovers with low miles range,a pure pleasure built to last!
