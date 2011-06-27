Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Amazing Benz! John Henry AIA , 03/31/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful A great car for a big person. Seating is the best in its class. Performance is there when you want it. Whisper quiet, soaks the road up. Best on the highway but slow cruises catch attention. Can be a bit wallowy but shock adjustment allows tighter handling. A very heavy car, so not typically thrown around corners, but can be. Large trunk, thirsty engine, but supremely satisfying. Very rare to see on the road. 'Slab' look does not feel outdated, especially in the coupe. Reliability is very good, but parts are pricey when required. Midrange acceleration is amazing. This is not a dragster. Great looks, super feel, quiet and extremely comfortable mean a 9.5 out of 10 for me. Report Abuse

500 S coupe chet snavely , 05/31/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is the most amazing car I have ever owned. I love the size of the interior and firm comfort of the seats. The acceleration and performance is excellent. It is even good in the snow. Mechanically it has been no problem whatsoever. Tire wear has even been minimal. I still have the car because I can not find another that tempts me more than what I have. I don't think Mercedes has been able to improve on this overall car. They've tried and failed in my opinion. This is a great one.