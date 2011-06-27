Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.5 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Red
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
