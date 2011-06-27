Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 LWB Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.5 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Red
