  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 S-Class
Overview
See S-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length199.4 in.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width75.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Teal Blue Metallic
See S-Class Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles