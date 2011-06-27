Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Red
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
