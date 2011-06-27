Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Measurements
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base119.7 in.
Length201.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Curb weight4630 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
