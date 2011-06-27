  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque421 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight5095 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Green Metallic
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Pueblo Beige
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Agate Green
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Biscayne Blue
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Deep Blue
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Black
  • Imperial Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Teal Blue Metallic
