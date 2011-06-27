  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 S-Class
Overview
See S-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4760 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Agate Green
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pueblo Beige
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Deep Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Imperial Red
  • Biscayne Blue
  • Ice Blue Metallic
See S-Class Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles