Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Curb weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base119.7 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Pueblo Beige
  • Agate Green
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Deep Blue
  • Black
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Green Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Biscayne Blue
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Desert Red
