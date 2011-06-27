  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 S-Class
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,055 - $4,413
Used S-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

my car

Efone, 09/26/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Excellant car, looks make a statment.

Report Abuse

30000 miles per year

clozer, 11/12/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

even though it's over eight years old the car still has lots of "presence" to it. However, with the mileage I put on it costs about 6 to 8k per year to maintain. when a part goes, mercedes eats you alive on repairs. for the extra few thousand a year, I'm considering a new CL.

Report Abuse

Supreme Of The Creme On The Road

S600 Coupe, 03/01/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awesome car...It is a babe magnet... Make you feel like a movie star zooming and cruising down the road and especially down the PCH...Get so many looks from hot babe around the beach...

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-Classes for sale

Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles