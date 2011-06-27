Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
my car
Efone, 09/26/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful
Excellant car, looks make a statment.
Report Abuse
30000 miles per year
clozer, 11/12/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
even though it's over eight years old the car still has lots of "presence" to it. However, with the mileage I put on it costs about 6 to 8k per year to maintain. when a part goes, mercedes eats you alive on repairs. for the extra few thousand a year, I'm considering a new CL.
Report Abuse
Supreme Of The Creme On The Road
S600 Coupe, 03/01/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Awesome car...It is a babe magnet... Make you feel like a movie star zooming and cruising down the road and especially down the PCH...Get so many looks from hot babe around the beach...
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner