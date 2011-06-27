  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz R-Class
  4. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
  5. Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 R-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all R-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,144 - $8,603
Used R-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Clean Diesel

Chris, 01/26/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Traded in an 8 year old Odyssey and I believe this car is worth twice the $. Diesel engine is amazing, both for its frugality and drivability, coupled with the 7 speed trans it make the vehicle drive and perform flawlessly. The most comfortable car I've ridden in/driven so far. Reminds me most of the 80/90's S-Class cars that were very solid and were very comfortable for hours and hours of driving. Softer seats than in the 08 E class. Not sure if this model will make it. No one seems to buy them. Much nicer than an SUV. Materials are 1st Rate.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all R-Classes for sale

Related Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles