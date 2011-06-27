Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Clean Diesel
Chris, 01/26/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful
Traded in an 8 year old Odyssey and I believe this car is worth twice the $. Diesel engine is amazing, both for its frugality and drivability, coupled with the 7 speed trans it make the vehicle drive and perform flawlessly. The most comfortable car I've ridden in/driven so far. Reminds me most of the 80/90's S-Class cars that were very solid and were very comfortable for hours and hours of driving. Softer seats than in the 08 E class. Not sure if this model will make it. No one seems to buy them. Much nicer than an SUV. Materials are 1st Rate.
