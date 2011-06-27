Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
MUST READ!!! - Cash Test
After reading some review Ive decided to write my own. In 2008 I bought for my spouse an R350 4Matic. We drove it and took it on trips all the time and never gave us any trouble (except a few blown lights) and eventually put close to 40k miles on it. On June 2010 my wife was driving in the city with both our kids when an elderly lady wich had a suspended licence drove right into her lane (she crashed head on). When I arrived I saw the car totalled but my wife and kids with out a scratch on. The car's crash alert system had been activated (it moved the drivers seat all the way forward, it moved the steering wheel, cut the engine and even placed the hazards lights on).
Comfortable family mover.
"No" "Never" The replies were always the same when I asked my wife if she would like a minivan for transporting our three kids. She wouldn't even consider the R class, looked too much like a van. So I brought one home anyway..and she came around to the idea of a large wagon. It fits the family of 5 perfectly and room for a friend. Interior is top notch, nice auto tailgate and panoramic roof. 2D Navigation is adequate. It is a joy to drive, looking forward to a long road trip. It is an evolutionary vehicle design, kids would never fit in smaller 3rd row. Extremely happy with vehicle, have owned 5 other MBs, best fit and finish, a few electronic SRS realated messages, otherwise great.
Best MB I ever had.
Most comfortable and quiet Mercedes Benz I ever had. Safety is outstanding. Handling is wonderful and the space for the sitting area excellent. Overall this car is the most recommendable vehicle for long distance convenient driving.
The Only All-In-One Vehicle You'll Need!
We have one child and another on the way. We owned a Cherokee & a G35. We decided the two cars were unnecessary. We had been looking at XC90, Pilot, Odyssey, X5, ML, etc. We weren't planning on buying until the Spring or Summer, but after visiting the MB showroom we were so impressed by the R and the fantastic end of year incentives, we bought it. It costs me less per month than my G35 did! The R is wonderful and a perfect replacement for both my old cars. Home Depot trip? Drop all the seats and I have more room than in the jeep (I use a heavy duty blanket to protect). We love road trips and have big families. Perfect for long excursions. MB Safety. My family loves the R.
wasn't to pleased
i did love my car at first until i realized,i had to replace brakes every 20000 miles.i had to return the vehicle several times for headachey, minor issues in the beginning of my lease.once i hit 50k miles. down hill my vehicle went.brakes for the 4th time.radio out air out tail light out for about the 10th time.power steering out. just one thing after the next.
