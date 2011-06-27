Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R63 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$87,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/316.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$87,400
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$87,400
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$87,400
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$87,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.8 in.
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5060 lbs.
Gross weight6504 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Length203.0 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height65.4 in.
EPA interior volume177.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base126.6 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Exterior Colors
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Alpine Rain Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Macadamia, premium leather
  • Ash, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$87,400
265/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$87,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$87,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
